The PSP inspection of motorists, which started at zero on Thursday, is already causing some chaos in traffic, all over the place.

This morning, in the Santa Rita area, in Funchal, in both directions of the highway, motorists are forced to leave in order to pass the inspection of the PSP that will check whether or not they can continue their route.

The strategy seems simple. Long before the exits next to the border areas between municipalities, traffic is rerouted off the highway, so that the PSP can ascertain whether or not motorists can continue their journey.

People travelling from Caniço to Funchal have already said they have been stuck in the traffic for over 50 minutes, for a journey that should only take 10 minutes.