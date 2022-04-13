SEE THE ATMOSPHERE AND DELIGHTS YOU CAN FIND AT THE CHOCOLATE MARKET

On the upper floor of the Mercado dos Lavradores, the VII edition of the Chocolate Market is taking place, which registered a strong turnout this morning, as attested by the JM .

“Many residents and foreigners”, confided one of the salespeople approached by our report a moment ago, reiterating that the turnout has been quite satisfactory.

In fact, just a few days before Easter, when chocolate reigns, sweet delicacies were what we saw most on display on the stands.

Some continental tourists, on Easter holidays in the Region, also go through the event, guaranteed to be “amazed”. On the other hand, sellers, in general opinion, ask for this type of initiative to take place more times throughout the year to be able to make their brands known and prove.

Remember that this event runs until tomorrow, April 14, when the election of the Best Chocolate Cake in Funchal is scheduled.

An initiative that, it should be noted, is the responsibility of the Municipality of Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira

