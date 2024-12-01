Élvio Sousa ‘offers’ the book ‘Art of Stealing’ to Miguel Albuquerque

The leader of the JPP, in a statement shared this Sunday, said that, given this Christmas season, he considered it appropriate to “offer some books to various personalities in the Region”. The first of these books will be offered to Miguel Albuquerque, and is “a classic from the 17th century, and for years there has been a heated debate about its true authorship”. It is ‘The Art of Stealing’ by Father António Vieira.

“Reading this work is beneficial and reveals that the “art of stealing” extends to “those who steal with real nails, those who steal with military nails, those who steal with disguised nails; those who steal with malicious nails; those who steal with careless nails; those who steal with wise nails.”

Élvio Sousa also makes a reference to the dedication he leaves in the book, which will be sent by mail this Monday: “In the dedication to Albuquerque, I thought it appropriate to highlight the thought of LAO TSE: “if the people stop fearing your power, it is because a great power is approaching.”

From Diário Notícias

