Porto Santo had heavy rain

Heavy rain in the early afternoon reached yellow warning levels (15.7 mm/30 min. and 19.8 mm/1h).

A heavy downpour hit the island of Porto Santo early Sunday afternoon, with the Porto Santo/Airport meteorological station recording 19.8 litres per square metre (mm) in the last hour (between 12:40 and 13:40) – a yellow warning value ‘overflowing’ into an orange warning (> 20 mm/1h).

At around 1 pm it rained heavily, reaching extreme amounts of 6.9 mm in 10 minutes, and accumulating 15.7 mm in half an hour (between 12:50 and 1:20 pm), a value that corresponds to a yellow warning (10 to 20 mm/1h) for twice as long.

From Diário Notícias

