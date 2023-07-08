Man falls and dies at Porto Novo

Catching limpets did not end well for a man aged around 60, who this afternoon lost his life in the Porto Novo area, next to the pier.

According to the DIARIO, the victim fell when he was picking up these molluscs and hit his head on a rock.

The alert to the authorities was given by a fisherman who was in the same area and who saw the body floating in the sea. Santa Cruz Sapadores Firefighters were called to the scene to help the victim, but were unable to revive him.

The health delegate later confirmed the death.

The Maritime police took care of the occurrence.

From Diário Notícias

