Large Piece of Rock Taken From Lido

This morning, on Lido Poente beach, the removal of a rock considered unstable took place.

“It was a rock that a few years ago showed not to be safe, but it was safer than thought”, revealed Rui Cortez, administrator of FrenteMar Funchal.

In 2019, an assessment was carried out by the authorities that determined that the rock was safe. The FrenteMar administration recently carried out a new assessment: “We [administration] wanted to take up the subject again and, this time, they thought it was better to withdraw”.

Two members of the Regional Directorate of Roads and two from the Civil Protection of Funchal were at the scene.

From Diário Notícias

