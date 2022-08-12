QUEUE TO ENTER THE PORTO MONIZ POOLS

In Porto Moniz, there is a line to enter the pools.

Many people gather at the entrance to the natural pools of Porto Moniz to enjoy a day at the beach, in what is one of the ‘great attractions’ of the northern coast of Madeira.

According to JM, this has been, moreover, a constant scenario in recent days, in which many people are on vacation.

Tourists who, for example, stop on excursions, due to the large number of visitors, do not have time to go for a dip in the crystalline waters of that bathing complex.

Price for entry is 3 euros and special prices for students, and residents of Porto Moniz.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...