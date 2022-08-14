Pure greed of rentals.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

So I have just seen this apartment for rental on Facebook. These people should be ashamed of the pure greed they have, and I would say a company to avoid.

2000 euros a month,  for this horrible apartment with know view. If it was luxury fitting with a great sea view than maybe someone would go for it,  but the images say it all.

So what do you all think???

Am I being a bit harsh…. ???

Beluo the photos is an example of an apartment my friend has for long-term rent,  if interested make contact.

My friend has atwo bedroom in Funchal,  and you can use this as a comparison. Click link below.

Two bedroom apartment Funchal.

