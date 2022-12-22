CHRISTMAS PARTY AT MERCADO ABASTECEDOR DOS PRAZERES

CHRISTMAS PARTY AT MERCADO ABASTECEDOR DOS PRAZERESTobi Hughes·22nd December 2022Madeira News A bust night at Mercado Abastecedor dos Prazeres. Music, entertainment and revelry combine with the traditional purchases of the season and gifts that bring family and friends together. Market Night here doesn’t end until two in the morning. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related