CHRISTMAS PARTY AT MERCADO ABASTECEDOR DOS PRAZERES

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A bust night at Mercado Abastecedor dos Prazeres. Music, entertainment and revelry combine with the traditional purchases of the season and gifts that bring family and friends together. Market Night here doesn’t end until two in the morning. 

