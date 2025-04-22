Port of Funchal was filled with four ships carrying more than 7,300 people

The four ships that were today in the port of Funchal – AIDAluna, which docked this morning, and the Sea Cloud Spirit, Hanseatic Spirit and Mein Schiff 7, which arrived yesterday afternoon and evening – are carrying 7,361 people, 5,478 of whom are passengers.

The AIDAluna is on a transatlantic repositioning voyage to Europe. On this 25-night cruise from Martinique to Hamburg, with stops in the Dutch Antilles, the Dominican Republic, the Virgin Islands, St. Kitts, Funchal, Lisbon, Vigo, A Coruña, Le Havre-Paris and Hamburg, the ship has 2,121 passengers and 604 crew members on board. It will spend 10 hours in the port of Funchal and resume its journey at 7:00 pm.

The Hanseatic Spirit will end its 17-night cruise in Funchal, which left Hamburg on April 5, with stops in London, Saint-Malo, Belle-Ile-en-Mer, Bordeaux, Lisbon, Seville, Porto Santo and Funchal. A partial turnaround is currently being carried out, involving 177 disembarkations and 199 embarkations. The ship will depart at 7:00 pm, with 209 passengers, for an 11-night cruise around the Azores Islands, which will end on May 3 at the port of Leixões, in Porto.

The Mein Schiff 7, which arrived last night from Las Palmas, with 3,083 passengers and 1,028 crew, is making a seven-night cruise between the Canaries and Madeira, the penultimate of this season.

