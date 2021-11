Today there are 50 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in RAM reporting. These are 7 imported cases (3 from the Czech Republic, 1 from France, 1 from Austria, 1 from the North Region and 1 from the Netherlands) and 43 of local transmission.

There are another 45 recovered, and the Region currently accounts for 407 active cases, of which 36 are imported and 371 are of local transmission.

