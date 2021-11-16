Ryanair plane ‘forced’ to land in Porto Santo

A Boeing – 737-8AS – landed this evening, around 20:32, at Porto Santo airport.

The plane was connecting Tenerife (Canary Islands) and Dublin, and, according to what the Diário Notícias managed to find out, it was forced to land on the island by a passenger who felt ill on board.

The local airport entities took care of the occurrence, namely by contacting the volunteer firefighters from Porto Santo, who should go to the local health center to assess the condition of the passenger in question.

The passenger later returned to the Ryanair plane, and will have resumed the journey to Dublin.

