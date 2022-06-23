23-YEAR-OLD GERMAN TOURIST FALLS ON FOOTBRIDGE AT PIER 8, IN FUNCHAL

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A German citizen, suffered, a moment ago, a fall in the area of ​​the bridge, next to pier 8 in Funchal.

With a suspected fracture in an arm, the victim was assisted by the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, who took her to the Hospital.

From Jornal Madeira

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: