23-YEAR-OLD GERMAN TOURIST FALLS ON FOOTBRIDGE AT PIER 8, IN FUNCHAL

23-YEAR-OLD GERMAN TOURIST FALLS ON FOOTBRIDGE AT PIER 8, IN FUNCHALTobi Hughes·25th June 2022Madeira News A German citizen, suffered, a moment ago, a fall in the area of the bridge, next to pier 8 in Funchal. With a suspected fracture in an arm, the victim was assisted by the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, who took her to the Hospital. From Jornal Madeira