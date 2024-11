Madeira is facing an outbreak of impetigo, a contagious skin infection.

So far, and according to RTP-Madeira, there are 11 suspected cases, of which seven were confirmed by the Regional Health Service.

RTP-Madeira also adds that Francisco Franco Secondary School is the educational establishment in the Region with the highest incidence of cases.

