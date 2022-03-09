UKRAINE: FIVE TONS OF GOODS DONATED BY MADEIRANS ON THEIR WAY TO LISBON

As part of the campaign launched last week by the representative in Madeira of the Association of Ukrainians in Portugal, Valentyna Chan, went, yesterday, Tuesday, aboard the ship “Funchalense 5”, from GS Lines (Grupo Sousa), bound for Lisbon, the second container with essential goods donated by Madeirans to the Ukrainian people.

Following this action, this container transports four tons of food, medicine and clothing. Since Friday, when the first container with humanitarian aid left for mainland Portugal, this initiative totals five tons of goods collected by Madeirans, corresponding to about 50 m3.

Sensitized by the serious and harmful repercussions that the military conflict is having on the Ukrainian population, from the very beginning the Sousa Group showed itself available to embrace and operationalize the campaign to collect essential goods promoted by the Association of Ukrainians in Portugal, in partnership with the Municipality of Funchal.

Madeirans joined the initiative of the Association of Ukrainians in Portugal in droves, and many articles have arrived every day at LOGISLINK’s premises, in Cancela. Keeping the donation of food, first-aid material and medicines as the most pressing needs, priority is given to articles that do not require special conservation conditions and that are transportable as general cargo.

The success of this initiative is also due to a team of dozens of volunteers who for several days have been dedicated with dedication to this noble cause, through the reception, selection and organization of donated items.

Because the war is not over yet, and there is a long way to go, Grupo Sousa reaffirms its firm commitment to this cause. In this sense, LOGISLINK will continue to ensure the reception of essential goods at the Cancela terminal, on working days, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

From Jornal Madeira

