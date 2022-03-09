Albuquerque will apply ISP reduction on fuels in Madeira

Regional Government monitors the national measure of ISP reduction according to VAT revenue on fuel prices

The Presiden of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, announced this Wednesday morning that in Madeira there will also be a reduction in ISP (Imposto sobre Produtos Pretolíferos), due to VAT revenue on fuel prices, a measure that comes into force. on Monday, in Mainland Portugal.

“It will also apply in Madeira, I think it is a good solution, as long as the VAT issue is not resolved at the European Union level”, said the head of the Madeiran executive.

He added that the Region continues to have room to continue to manipulate this tax. “Our ISP has allowed prices here in Madeira, both for diesel and gasoline, to be lower than on the mainland”, said the official.

Like this: Like Loading...