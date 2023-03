The identity of the man who was found dead on the 18th of January on Ponte do Ribeiro Seco, in Funchal, is already known.

After the investigations were carried out to verify the identity of the corpse, it was concluded that it is Emanuel Martins Freitas, the 70-year-old man who had been missing since December 14, the family confirmed to the Diário Notícias.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...