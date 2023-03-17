IL QUESTIONS CHARGING FOR CERTAIN SERVICES BY FIREFIGHTERS

The Madeira Liberal Initiative (IL) today questioned the fact that the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol charge for services that, allegedly, are already, or at least should, be borne by taxpayers.

In a statement, this party explains that it learned that the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol charged 37.5 euros to the family of a person who died of cardiac arrest.

As the death “was declared on the spot, in this situation, the team [of firefighters] did not transport the victim” to any health unit.

“The Association sent the victim’s relatives an invoice for 37.5 euros for the service performed, claiming that as the victim’s transport was not carried out and the health center did not ‘stamp’ the process, it would have to be the victim/relatives to bear the cost of the service”, explained IL.

“Such an action is disrespectful to family members, in a moment of pain they are being confronted with this, and also with the system. It is a distortion of the system, which if it wants to be credible, it ceases to be ”, considers the party.

“An Association that receives hundreds of thousands of euros to carry out the aid, which was triggered by SEMER (it is at their service) is charging for a service that is being paid by all of us? Is the association charging double for its services? How many people have already paid for such a service due to lack of knowledge?”.

From Jornal Madeira

