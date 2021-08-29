Ponta do Sol is an example of a beach with great demand for bathers.

Forecasts by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere were confirmed with Madeira reaching high temperatures this Sunday. Until 15:00, the meteorological station in Porto Moniz was the one that reached the highest temperature, with the thermometer reading 28.4ºC.

This is followed by the extremes of 28.0ºC in São Vicente and 27.9ºC in Funchal, more specifically at the Observatory station. All meteorological stations recorded maximum temperatures above 20 degrees, the lowest being 21.4ºC in Chão do Areeiro.

As for sea water, in Funchal it has already reached 24.6ºC.

Until Tuesday, Madeira is under yellow warning due to persistent high temperatures.

From Diário Notícias