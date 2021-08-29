A great weekend for recovered cases.

Madeira accounts today for over 24 cases of infection by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, said this Sunday the bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health.

According to DRS, These are new imported cases – four from the United Kingdom, four from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and one from the North region. The remaining 15 cases are local transmission.

In addition, there are still another 57 people reported as having recovered from the disease to report.

Thus, there are now 270 active cases in the Region, of which 62 are imported and 208 are of local transmission.

From Jornal Madeira