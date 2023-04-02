Woman hit by a rock at Anjos waterfall

A woman was hit in the head by a small rock this afternoon, at Cascata dos Anjos. The victim did not suffer serious injuries, but was transported to the Health Center in an ambulance from the Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol.

Ponta do Sol City Council informed Friday that the cleaning of the escarpment overlooking Estrada dos Anjos will resume tomorrow, with a view to the controlled removal of large stone blocks, in order to restore the necessary conditions of safety for locals and visitors.

This operation will be monitored and coordinated on the ground by the office of the mayor of Ponta do Sol and by the Municipal Civil Protection Service.

Thus, from the 3rd to the 14th of April, between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm, access and movement of people and cars on Estrada dos Anjos, between Bairro do Passo and Sítio dos Poios, will again be prohibited, while the cleaning work continues.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...