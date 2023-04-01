THE PENULTIMATE DAY OF THE FUNCHAL BOOK FAIR KICKS OFF AT LARGO DA RESTAURAÇÃO

I have not been into Funchal for ages, but this year’s book fair looks to have been one of the best, and I hope all those that got to go enjoyed it.

The Funchal Book Fair enters the final stretch with entry into the month of April. Activities begin at Largo da Restauração, with the show by Joana Gama “The trees don’t have legs to walk” which took place at 11 am.

In the same space, but this time around 2 pm, the presentation of the book “Madeira Ilustrada” by Andrew Picken with Paulo Rodrigues and Luís Timóteo Ferreira takes place. An hour later, it’s time for a talk and workshop with the author José Maria Vieira Mendes to take place at Largo da Restauração.

At 4 pm, Patrícia Calisto will present the book “O Caracol” and will also hold a creative workshop. Two autograph sessions will take place simultaneously, with José Maria Vieira Mendes at the Funchal City Council stand and Jorge Ribeiro de Castro at the Rota do Livro stand.

Back at Espaço InfantoJuvenil, the work “Amor” by Leda Pestana and Alberto do Vale is unveiled at 5:30 pm. The author will later do an autograph session at the FNAC stand.

Towards the end of the day, around 7:30 pm and back to the main stage, the performative representation “Que estar de mim?”, by the group Contigo Teatro and the Fados group of Académica da Madeira (FATUM) takes place. .

The Teatro Municipal Baltazar Dias hosts the last activity of the day, more specifically at 9 pm, the show “Silver Spoons – Centenary of Natália Correia”.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...