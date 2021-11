Access to all services and events in Madeira and Porto Santo will now be made upon presentation of a digital vaccination certificate and a rapid screening test by covid-19 on a weekly basis.

At issue is access to events in the public or private sector, sports, restaurants, hotels, gyms, bars, clubs, cultural events, cinemas, games, casinos, night activities.

The measure was announced recently, by Miguel Albuquerque, at a press conference.

This will start from this weekend.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...