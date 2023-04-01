M1lhão in Madeira for the 11th time

The month of March ended as it began, with a new prize for the M1lhão destined for the Region.

The M1lhão went to a gambler who tried his luck in Madeira. The island that has already received the prize on 11 occasions since the draw associated with the Euromillions was launched, in September 2016.

The lucky recipient of one million euros – which in practice will be entitled to only 800 thousand euros, since the State collects 20% of all prizes worth more than 5 thousand euros – was lucky to have in his hands the code DVX 09664 , automatically generated by Santa Casa.

The list of locations with the most awards associated with M1lhão includes Lisbon (79), Porto (54) and Setúbal (34). With this 11th prize, Madeira surpasses the Azores and other districts of mainland Portugal such as Viana do Castelo, Vila Real, Bragança, Guarda, Castelo Branco, Portalegre, Évora and Beja.

