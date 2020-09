Porto Santo is included in an ‘El País’ list of excellence.

According to ‘Sapo’, among the twenty islands selected by the Spanish newspaper is the golden island, which is the only Portuguese representation in this ‘roll’.

The list highlights as characteristics of the selected islands: paradisiacal beaches, bucolic scenery, peculiar beauty, characteristics that, according to the Spanish newspaper, is able to enchant any tourist.

From Jornal Madeira