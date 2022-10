The cruise ship MSC Magnifica is on its way back to Funchal Port, this could be due to a medical emergency or maybe a technical problem.

The ‘MSC Magnifica’ arrived this morning at the Port of Funchal for a 10-hour layover.

On board it brought 2303 passengers and 906 crew.

The ship departed at 17:00, bound for Lanzarote, carrying more passengers than on arrival (2345), due to a partial turnaround of passengers, 416 in total.

