Two ‘Mein Schiff’ in the Port of Funchal

Another cruise ship arrived today, at 7:00 am, in the port of Funchal. This time it is ‘Mein Schiff 3’, which came from Lisbon and will then go to Puerto de Rosário, in Fuerteventura.

During part of the day, the ship that is moored in Pontinha, right in front of the younger ‘brother’ (about a year), will beautify the port and allow passengers (maximum 2,506) and crew (maximum 1,000) to visit the Funchal and, perhaps, make excursions around the island.

The departure is scheduled for 18:00 and, by that time, the ‘Mein Schiff 4’ will have set sail, which has been in Funchal since the 7th, then headed for La Palma with 2,364 passengers and 894 crew on board, after 39 scale hours.

It should be noted that, according to TUI Cruises, these two ships, launched in June 2014 and 2015, respectively, meet various environmental standards, including energy efficiency.

From Diário Notícias

