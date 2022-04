On the 14th of April, at 10:30 am, a visit to Ryanair’s New Base at Madeira airport is scheduled.

The initiative will be attended by the CEO of Ryanair, Eddie Wilson, CEO of ANA Aeroportos de Portugal, Thierry Ligonnière, president of Turismo de Portugal, Luis Araújo, and the president of the Madeira Promotion Association, Eduardo Jesus.

From Diário Notícias

