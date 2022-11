The Terras do Avô DUARTE 50 sparkling wine, from Madeira, won a gold medal.

Reference is also made to the silver medal, just a few points away from gold, for the Terras do Avô Grande Reserva PAI 80 sparkling wine.

“This sparkling wine is still in full evolution, so we expect to win many prestigious medals in a few months”, emphasize the producers.

From Jornal Madeira

