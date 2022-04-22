Full Capacity in Funchal Port

The Port of Funchal is currently fully booked, as there are four ships moored, the last of which arrived just before sunrise .

The ‘The World’, the ocean liner that has just made the crossing from the port of Bridgetown, on the Caribbean island of Barbados, joined the other three that were already here since yesterday. This luxury ship has just made eight ports on two oceans and crossed the Panama Canal, it should have arrived yesterday at 11:00 pm and left today at 6:00 pm, but because of this ‘delay’ it only leaves at 9 pm this Friday for Gibraltar .

Before that, at 6:00 pm, the ‘Marella Explorer’ will leave, which arrived in Madeira yesterday morning (8:30 am), thus completing more than 33 hours moored, which gives its passengers more than time to explore the island.

Also ‘Le Lyrial’, the smallest (in gross tonnage) of the four, arrived around 24 hours ago (at 1:00 pm yesterday), but will only leave tonight, at 10:30 pm, heading for Seville.

Finally, the ‘Hanseatic Spirit’ also docked last night, at 10:30 pm, and only leaves tomorrow at 6:00 pm towards Porto Santo, in what is an expeditionary type ship.

Adding to this display in the Port of Funchal, is the ferry ship ‘Lobo Marinho’, which only leaves today at the end of the afternoon towards the island of Porto Santo.

From Diário Notícias

