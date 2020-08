Looking for the sun today? Want to head to the beach?

The cloud seems to be covering much of the island today, with showers in places. If you want some clear weather then you will have to head up to Pico do Arieiro where you will find yourself above the clouds.

The webcams on the Net Madeira portal is a great place to check the weather around the island, and a site worth bookmarking.

Click the image below to check the webcams, and save the page for future reference.