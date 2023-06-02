FOUND KILOMETER MARKER OF CAMINHO REAL 23 IN ITS ORIGINAL STATE IN RIBEIRA DA JANELA

The Associação do Caminho Real da Madeira (ACRM) congratulated, today, the discovery of a kilometer marker of the Caminho Real 23 in its original state, in the parish of Ribeira da Janela.

As revealed by Caminho Real in a publication made this morning on its official Facebook page, this landmark, which marks kilometer 78, starting from Funchal, was found on the basalt rock that is found on the way up to the church of Nossa Senhora da Encarnação, in this locality.

“It is a source of satisfaction for all enthusiasts of the Caminho Real, since few are known in their original state, namely Km 81 and Km 82, in Vereda da Tranquada. The record remains so that public entities and the population in general can preserve this unique regional heritage”, appealed the association, which also addressed thanks to Miguel Telésforo Gouveia for identifying the landmark and communicating it to ACRM.

From Jornal Madeira

What a great find, would be nice to think there are more covered up or hiding in the undergrowth along this route.

