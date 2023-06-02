Scam Alert

Scam AlertTobi Hughes·2nd June 2023Madeira News Just a warning and don’t be fooled by this scam. The amount they are asking for can be different for everyone, just delete it, the authorities have already been notified. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related