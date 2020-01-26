A group of young people was searched this morning and identified by a team from the Rapid Intervention Brigade (BIR) of the Public Security Police, in the Old Town, for causing contempt on the spot.

Seven individuals, all of them looking like they were not yet 20 years old, were surprised by the PSP in the early hours of this Sunday when they were, for no apparent reason, vandalising the metal part that forms part of the treatment plant building. Residual Waters of Funchal, located next to the gardens of Almirante Reis, in the Old Town.

According to Jornal Madeira, the noise from the vandalism act did not go unnoticed by those who were enjoying Saturday night in the bars of the Old Town of Funchal, nor by the police authorities who were on the spot under surveillance.

The agents approached the young people and directed them to a more secluded spot, where they were lined up next to the promenade wall, where they were told that they should remove everything they had in their pockets to be searched. Then, all of them were identified by the PSP who, after due recommendations, let them go on with their lives.