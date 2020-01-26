The Eiras roundabout is in its final stage of construction. The work was visited by Miguel Albuquerque, who also went to Jardins do Garajau, another work now completed.

This Saturday Miguel Albuquerque visited two works in progress in Caniço: the Eiras roundabout and the Garajau Gardens.

The President of the Regional Government, accompanied by the Regional Secretary for Equipment and Infrastructures, was in Eiras, where the new junction, which includes a roundabout and a new section of access to Figueirinhas, will greatly facilitate traffic in the area, in a construction work of around one million euros, to be concluded shortly.

Then, Miguel Albuquerque went to Jardim do Garajau, also in Caniço, built in an old quarry and which offers, in addition to green spaces, areas for the practice of physical exercise and will also have a coffee snack bar.