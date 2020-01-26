Stars Above Ponta do Sol. Pavel Dubovsky will hold an event every Monday evening from tomorrow 27th January at the Hotel Estalagem Ponta do Sol. 20.30-21.30 Details :-

• Short lecture about some astrophysical topic, discussion

• What is on the night sky now – presentation

• Telescopic observation of most remarkable objects on the sky. The Moon, planet Venus, Pleiades cluster…

• Short movie

• Invitation to the observation in better conditions on the Solar dos Esmeraldos

BOOKING:Not mandatory. Joining the event on Facebook page helps to improve the organisation of the event.PRICE:There is no exact fee required. However any contribution is highly appreciated.

LECTURER:

One of the best visual observers and photometrist,

professional astronomer from Slovakia Pavol A. Dubovský