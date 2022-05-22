22-year-old injured in highway accident is in intensive care

An accident last night leaves one person admitted to the Intensive Care of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, the 22-year-old who last night suffered a car accident in the Porto Novo area, in the Funchal-Santa Cruz direction.

According to DIÁRIO, the car in which he was traveling together with a 23-year-old girl broke down and was stopped on the side of the road with the blinkers on. Another car did not notice the signage and hit the car at around 11:30 pm.

This accident resulted in three injuries: the 22-year-old boy who was trapped in the vehicle and is seriously injured, the girl who was in the same car and the driver of the other car, a man in his 50s.

The victims were assisted by the Firefighters Sapadores de Santa Cruz and a team from the Municipal Firefighters of Machico that was heading to the barracks. The Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) was also called to help and accompanied the ambulance to the hospital.

From Diário Notícias

