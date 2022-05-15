José Martins, the oldest man in Madeira, passed away

Just ‘a little while ago’ he sang for the DIÁRIO, on his 110th birthday, last March 7th. Mr. José Martins, the oldest man in Madeira (and probably in Portugal), passed away this Saturday, May 14th.

The news was advanced by the Parish Council of Caniçal, where he was born.

“Mr. Martins was a young man of great knowledge and sympathy, who throughout his life played several jobs, mainly in the Whaling Industry based in the parish of Caniçal, as farinheiro. With sincere condolences to all his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace!”

