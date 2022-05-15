‘Flood’ to watch the classic car parade

The good weather is causing a flood in downtown Funchal, which is ‘crowded’ with people to watch the ‘Madeira Flower Classic Auto Parade’, the parade of classic cars, part of the Festa da Flor 2022 program.

The various seats available in the stands allocated on Avenida do Mar are already well composed, there are still many more people scattered along the entire marginal, to see the parade of 130 classic cars, from different brands, manufactured until 1979, that participate in this event. cultural heritage that is always very cherished by Madeirans and tourists.

From Diário Notícias

