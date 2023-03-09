BODY FOUND IN A WELL IN ILHÉUS YESTERDAY AFTERNOON STILL TO BE IDENTIFIED

The authorities are still carrying out some investigations, while analyzes are carried out on the corpse found in a well. To JM, family of José António Mendonça, who has been missing since February, reveals that he was not called to recognize the body.

As far as he is concerned, a police source revealed to Jornal that it has not yet been possible to reach a conclusion as to the identity of the body that was found yesterday, in Ilhéus, in a well. The body was autopsied at Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca. The Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) is investigating the case, with the help of the criminal authorities and also the Office of Legal and Forensic Medicine in Funchal, which will determine the causes of death. According to the Journal, there are suspicions that he may be the individual who disappeared from the emergency room at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, on the 11th of February. He’s one of the suspects.

In conversation with JM, a relative of José Mendonça, who has been missing since February 11, assured that the Police did not ask to recognize the body, but revealed that he could be one of the suspects.

From Jornal Madeira

