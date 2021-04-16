A 41-year-old man has been missing for five days in the Ribeira Brava area.

Francisco Celestino Delgado left home on the morning of last Sunday and has never been seen since.

The father asks anyone who has any information about his whereabouts of him to get in touch with the Public Security Police because he says that the son is very anxious and shy and has difficulty in relating to people.

He also said that Celestino left his apartment keys and cell phone in the car and left without taking anything from home.

This is not the first time that the man has disappeared without giving any justification to the family.

From Jornal Madeira