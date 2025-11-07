Search for missing tourist continues

The search for the Polish tourist who disappeared in Madeira on Sunday morning continues this Friday.

There are still no clues as to Igor Holewiński’s whereabouts, but teams remain committed to the search.

As was the case yesterday, the Search and Rescue Team of the Public Security Police is already on site, as well as the National Republican Guard, members of the Regional Civil Protection Service and the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation.

A private team hired by the tourist’s family and friends was also scheduled to arrive in the region today and tomorrow to help search for him.

The last signal from Igor’s mobile phone was at the entrance to the Levada dos Tornos tunnel. Since then, there has been no further information to help the authorities try to locate him.

From Diário Notícias

