COVID-19: PEDRO RAMOS ADMITS THE EXISTENCE OF MORE CASES OF THE ÓMICRON VARIANT IN MADEIRA

Madeira may already have more than just one case of infection with the Ómicron variant, admitted today the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection.

According to Pedro Ramos, the number of people infected in Madeira with the new variant of the virus that causes covid-19 is undetermined, since the Ricardo Jorge Institute (INSA) “no longer has the capacity to respond” to analyze all samples that the Region sends, doing so randomly.

“We probably don’t have just one case anymore, because 30% of passengers who have arrived in Madeira since 1 July 2020, around 200 thousand, come from the United Kingdom, where this variant already has a very high prevalence”, he said, after a meeting with a group of entrepreneurs from the restaurant and nightlife sector.

From Jornal Madeira

