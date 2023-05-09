Madeira Airport with 42 arrivals and 37 departures canceled since midnight

The strong wind that is felt at Madeira airport has caused, since midnight, the cancellation of 42 arrivals and 37 departures and caused four flights to divert, according to ANA — Aeroportos.

According to information available on the website of the Portuguese airport manager, consulted by the Lusa agency at around 7 pm, 42 arrivals and 37 departures were canceled and four flights diverted.

Throughout the day, only nine aircraft managed to land at Madeira Airport — Cristiano Ronaldo, seven of which until 12:10 pm.

“Weather forecasts point to a continuation of restrictions on departures and arrivals. Confirm the status of your flight before heading to the airport”, warns ANA, on its official website on the Internet.

The captaincy of the port of Funchal today extended the strong wind warning for the coastline of Madeira, issued on Monday, until 06:00 on Wednesday.

The warnings are based on the forecasts of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) regarding the general weather situation (wind and sea) for the coastline.

The warning points out that the wind will continue to blow from the northeast “fresh to very fresh, sometimes strong”.

Like this: Like Loading...