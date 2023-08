The Lido swimming pool is temporarily prohibited from bathing due to the strong surf that invades the lower platform of that bathing complex in Funchal.

The strong swell also led to the closure of the beach at Doca do Cavacas.

It should be noted that, today, the south coast of Madeira is being hit by strong waves, preventing bathers from cooling off on this scorching Sunday, with the maximum temperature exceeding 30 degrees.

