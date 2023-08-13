Foreign couple dragged by wave in Seixal

Another example of stupidity, especially with all the warnings round the island. Luckily they remained in the pool, and not into the ocean, or it would have been a totally different story.

A couple of foreigners were, today, swept away by a wave at Clube Naval do Seixal.

According to SANAS Madeira, the couple decided to “venture along the coast” and ended up suffering “physical consequences”.

The victims were assisted by the lifeguard and evacuated by firefighters to a health unit.

SANAS Madeira regrets the bathers’ “lack of sense”.

Like this: Like Loading...