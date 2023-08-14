Porto Moniz among the municipalities in the country with the most foreigners looking for a house

Northern Madeira municipality is the one that arouses more foreign than national interest to buy or lease.

The municipality of Porto Moniz is in second place in Portugal in a ‘ranking’ of the interest of foreign buyers in finding a house in the country, something that is even clearer, namely because these are municipalities with less than 5,500 inhabitants, highlighting the municipality in the North of Madeira at the top of the list of those whose search to buy or rent is more interesting from foreigners than from nationals.

“In addition to the locations in areas traditionally attractive for international tourism, other municipalities appear in less obvious regions”, informs the idealista.pt portal. According to a study released today by this “real estate market in southern Europe” which analyzed “the visits received in its database during the months of June and July”.

