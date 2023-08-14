TOURISTS CONTINUE TO TAKE CHANCES AT CASCATA DOS ANJOS

Despite successive warnings about the imminent danger, many tourists continue to venture to Cascata dos Anjos, in Ponta do Sol.

This even shows a photographic record sent to the JM, in which it is possible to see a visitor on top of the protection placed in the place, to circumvent the absence of the wall.

Remember that this was the area where a tourist died last January, following a fall of about 30 meters on a cliff next to the waterfall.

In addition, there are also successive reports of visitors who passed by and who were hit by stones coming from the escarpment.

The authorities have warned several times about the danger that this area represents, mainly due to landslides and falling rocks.

5 Responses

  1. If the authorities have issued warnings via a range of prominent communications, the offending tourists should, in my humble opinion, be billed for the inconvenience they cause. Maybe they’re used to being rescued without cost in the countries from which they originate.

    Reply

      1. Time and time again this happens [with the expectation that someone will help if in difficulty] Best thing would be for our health service to advise them to contact one of the private hospitals for help. Because of the “hacking” our emergency service is more overstretched and 112 should not be expected to help…o, but wait we need more tourists and a few more accidents are worth the investment. This I fancy is dangerous talk in an election year!

        Reply

  2. Think this is same spot where I saw a group “canyoning” this March. OK they were roped as they abseiled down the cliff but still looked pretty hairy….. Barking.

    Reply

  3. Double standards here! Don’t we encourage people to race to the top of the Island and then moan when they run on their own. Swim to the Desertas and moan when they go on the beach! Yes they are organised events but really! more people get killed on the roads and we still let them drive!

    Reply

