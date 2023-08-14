TOURISTS CONTINUE TO TAKE CHANCES AT CASCATA DOS ANJOS

Despite successive warnings about the imminent danger, many tourists continue to venture to Cascata dos Anjos, in Ponta do Sol.

This even shows a photographic record sent to the JM, in which it is possible to see a visitor on top of the protection placed in the place, to circumvent the absence of the wall.

Remember that this was the area where a tourist died last January, following a fall of about 30 meters on a cliff next to the waterfall.

In addition, there are also successive reports of visitors who passed by and who were hit by stones coming from the escarpment.

The authorities have warned several times about the danger that this area represents, mainly due to landslides and falling rocks.

