Porto Santo Line informed that it will open extraordinary trips on October 1st (Friday) and October 5th (Tuesday).

In this way, Porto Santo Line seeks to present alternatives to passengers, thus encouraging the search for the island of Porto Santo on these weekends that are expected to be long, due to the public holiday on the 5th, Republic day.

The times will be as follows:

1/10/2021 (Friday)

Funchal – Porto Santo:

8 am (extra) and 7 pm

Porto Santo – Funchal:

11:30 am (extra) and 10:30 pm

10/5/2021 (Tuesday)

Funchal-Porto Santo:

8 am and 4:30 pm (extra)

Porto Santo – Funchal:

13h (extra) and 20h

From Jornal Madeira