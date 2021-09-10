  • Home
Sussex police confirmed moments ago that the 48-year-old Virgílio Pereira was found safely in Worthing, a city in Sussex.

Recall that the Madeiran emigrant who disappeared in Littlehampton was last seen on Saturday 4 September.
