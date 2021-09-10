MADEIRAN MAN WHO WAS MISSING IN LONDON FOUND SAFELYTobi Hughes10th September 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 0 Sussex police confirmed moments ago that the 48-year-old Virgílio Pereira was found safely in Worthing, a city in Sussex. Recall that the Madeiran emigrant who disappeared in Littlehampton was last seen on Saturday 4 September. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related